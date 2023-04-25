Revealed: Uninsured drivers have added €175 to cost of law-abiding drivers’ insurance

MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald said the five-year figures show that the number of claims dropped over the course of the pandemic

Motorists have had up to €175 added to the cost of their insurance premiums over the last five years to cover the cost of compensating victims of traffic accidents caused by uninsured drivers.

New figures reveal that between 2018 and last year, close to 10,400 claims were submitted for accidents caused by those who did not have insurance.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) said this has added between €150 and €175 to the typical cost of a motor insurance policy.

The MIBI is a not-for-profit organisation that was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

It said that effectively, the expense of meeting these claims is borne by law-abiding motorists.

This is because the MIBI is funded from a levy on motor insurers, which is passed on to policyholders.

Over the five-year period, the average motorist will have contributed between €150 and €175 to cover the MIBI costs through their motor insurance policies, the MIBI said.

Last month, the MIBI published research showing there were almost 188,000 uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads last year.

It said the Republic may now have the highest level of uninsured vehicles in the EU. The MIBI also predicted that the number of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads could pass 200,000 in the next year to 18 months if “significant action” is not taken.

It wants the urgent enactment and full implementation of legislation that will give greater powers to gardaí to identify uninsured vehicles.

The legislation, known as the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, has yet to advance through the Oireachtas before it becomes law.

MIBI chief executive David Fitzgerald said the five-year figures show that the number of claims dropped over the course of the pandemic when fewer vehicles, including uninsured vehicles, were on the roads. But this changed last year when the number of claims relating to uninsured and untraced driving grew significantly again.

A total of 1,739 claims were received by the MIBI last year, representing a 17pc increase on the 2021 numbers.

On a county-by-county basis, over the last five years, the highest total number of claims received were in Dublin at 4,605.

Next were Cork, at 819, and Limerick, at 617.

However, using the Census 2022 data, the most claims per capita were in Dublin, Louth and Limerick.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “As these figures highlight, there have been more than 10,000 accidents over the last five years where a vehicle without insurance was responsible.”

He said the reality is that law-abiding motorists bear the cost of these accidents.

They effectively have to subsidise these claims every time they renew their motor insurance, he said.

“That means over the last five years, the average motorist has provided an extra €150 to €175 to cover the cost of accidents caused by uninsured and untraced driving.”

The MIBI boss said that as the number of uninsured vehicles grows, the number of claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured drivers will also rise.

“With the level of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads potentially the highest in the EU, we need to do all we can to discourage people driving illegally without insurance.”

Mr Fitzgerald said that the reduction in claims received by the MIBI over the course of the pandemic highlights that there are fewer journeys undertaken by uninsured drivers, leading to a drop in claims during that period.

“That is why we are so keen to see the urgent enactment of the Road Traffic and Roads Bill and its full implementation,” he said.