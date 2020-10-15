Retailer Pamela Scott to close 12 of its 24 Irish stores

Pamela Scott is to close 12 of its 24 Irish stores, resulting in the possible loss of 104 jobs, in a move to secure the future of the Irish fashion chain.

The company said the closures are in response to changes in retail trading, as a result of Covid-19.

It is applying to the High Court today to have Eamonn Richardson, a partner in restructuring at KPMG Ireland, and Ian Barrett, a director in KPMG, appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

The Pamela Scott shops being closed are Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin, Cork city, Limerick Crescent, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

The shops at Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Middleton, Athlone, Navan, Kilkenny will remain open.

The company's online business, pamelascott.com, will be unaffected by the restructuring.

It said the restructuring will mean 104 staff may be made redundant subject to a collective redundancy process, but Pamela Scott said it is confident it will secure the jobs of the remaining 90 employees.

Richard Barron, managing director of Pamela Scott, said it was devastating to have to close shops and in particular to have to say goodbye to so many employees, some of whom have been working for Pamela Scott for decades.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and we feel this is the very best way of protecting not just one of Ireland's oldest and largest fashion chains, but the livelihoods of our remaining 90 employees," Ricard Barron said.

"When it comes to high-street retailing in general, and fashion in particular, you have to adapt or face extinction. Pamela Scott has repeatedly adapted both to changing customer tastes and to changing market conditions," he said.

"We are confident that this restructuring will allow us to continue to bring the very best of Irish and international fashion to our Irish customer base for many years to come," he added.

The company also said that gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be unaffected by the closures regardless of where the vouchers were purchased.

