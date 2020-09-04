Residential construction fell by half in lockdown-hit second quarter - CSO

Residential construction fell by half in the second quarter because of the Covid-19 lockdown, new CSO data shows.

Production of newly built homes fell by nearly 51pc in both value and volume versus the January-March period. Covid-19's arrival in Ireland forced most building sites to close for six weeks from late March to mid-May.

The CSO report on construction and building activity found that, overall, production was about 43pc lower in the April-June period than in the previous quarter. This reflected less severe drops in construction of commercial property and civil engineering works.

The 50.8pc drop in the value of residential construction in the April-June period versus the previous quarter was by far the largest fall for that sector ever recorded by the CSO. This reflected the unprecedented closure of the entire industry, barring work on a few dozen public housing sites deemed essential works.

However, when compared with the year before, the second-quarter collapse in production is similar in scale to the market shock experienced when the property market plummeted in the run-up to Ireland's international bailout a decade ago.

While the value of residential production in the second quarter was 46.5pc lower than in the same period of 2019, falls in annual terms were proportionately even greater in the 2009-2010 period. Such drops in residential property output peaked at 61.1pc in the third quarter of 2009.

Ireland's residential production had been on an almost uninterrupted run of growth from 2013, the final year of Ireland's bailout, until the arrival here of Covid-19.

The CSO said residential housing production did dip in the second half of 2018 amid rising fears of a no-deal Brexit. That issue is injecting fresh uncertainty into the market as talks between the EU and UK on a post-Brexit trade deal face apparent gridlock in advance of the January 2021 deadline for agreement.

