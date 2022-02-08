| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rescued companies now face reality of major debt overhang

Jon Ihle

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe may have to stump up some more cash. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe may have to stump up some more cash. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe may have to stump up some more cash. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe may have to stump up some more cash. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Many of the 4,500 companies saved from insolvency during the pandemic by Government supports will need further intervention to deal with a post-Covid €10bn debt overhang.

SME balance sheets were badly damaged by two years of economic disruption, as firms put off paying taxes, took loan breaks and worked out temporary payment deals with landlords and suppliers.

Most Watched

Privacy