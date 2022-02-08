Rescued companies now face reality of major debt overhang

Many of the 4,500 companies saved from insolvency during the pandemic by Government supports will need further intervention to deal with a post-Covid €10bn debt overhang.

SME balance sheets were badly damaged by two years of economic disruption, as firms put off paying taxes, took loan breaks and worked out temporary payment deals with landlords and suppliers.

But as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe winds down State payment schemes this spring, those businesses will have to start making a dent in debts or face a grim financial reckoning. How that plays out will depend on the flexibility of lenders and other creditors – as well as Government’s willingness to step in with more funds as viable businesses get back on their feet.

For the last two years, State funds have flowed into tens of thousands of businesses, compensating them for revenue losses and backstopping payrolls.

But that money won’t be there after May and the new concern is how companies will manage their working capital under more normal economic conditions.

First up to get paid will be the landlords and suppliers, with the banks and Revenue behind them.

That is the minimum hurdle to clear to stay in business past the end of this year.

It makes sense for the banks, which have taken very conservative provisions already, to allow for some further forbearance, while Revenue tends to be pragmatic in granting repayment extensions.

But landlords and suppliers can’t afford to be indefinitely generous.

Ultimately, that means any systemic repayment problems in the SME sector will be coming back to the State’s balance sheet, either in terms of loan arrears at State-owned banks or in the form of tax defaults.

Some of the 4,500 business saved by Government money will need targeted supports.

The question is how quickly the hardest hit sectors get back to normal trading.

The economic environment is balanced. Ireland’s growth is strong, the labour market is robust and there is a lot of untapped savings to be spent.

But the risks of inflation, rate rises and an energy crisis could send things in another direction.

Clearly, there are some hard days to come.