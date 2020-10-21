Reports on suspicion of criminal activity related to tracker mortgage scandal made to Gardaí by The Central Bank

The Central Bank has made statutory reports to An Garda Siochana on suspicion of criminal activity related to the tracker mortgage scandal, a senior central banker has confirmed.

Responding to questions in the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and the Taoiseach, director general of financial conduct Derville Rowland said regulators had "liaised extensively" with the Garda throughout the tracker mortgage investigation.

She confirmed that the bank had referred information to the Garda under the Central Bank Act section 33AK indicating that a criminal offence may have been committed by a supervised entity.

The referrals mean that individual bankers could face criminal charges over the conduct of the lenders, which wrongfully took preferential tracker mortgages away from thousands of customers during the financial crisis.

Rowland's comments followed an introductory statement by Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf in which he said the bank had "concluded the supervisory phase" of the tracker examination and had moved on to enforcement investigations.

He pointed out that the 41,700 customers had received compensation, with banks having to pay €708m in redress. He highlighted the large fines given to PTSB (€21m) and KBC (€18.3m) and confirmed that investigations into the other main lenders are continuing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Makhlouf warned the economic outlook published by the Central Bank earlier this month would have to be revised down following the decision to go into Level 5 lockdown.

"The decline in domestic demand that we forecast for 2020 is likely to be larger than what we published in our Quarterly Bulletin two weeks ago," he said. "Our forecast is for activity to also continue to recover gradually during next year, although domestic focused economic activity remains unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic levels before 2022."

He said the Central Bank was engaging closely with lenders to ensure they were prepared to offer appropriate support to individuals and small businesses who were struggling to cope with loan repayments under the tighter restrictions.

He pointed out, however, that 65pc of borrowers who had availed of Covid payment breaks earlier in the year had returned to normal repayments.

