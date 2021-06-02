Reopening in May registers welcome boost in tax receipts

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan launching the Economic Recovery Plan in the courtyard of Dublin Castle yesterday. Photo: Julien Behal

The economic benefits of easing pandemic restrictions in May have been certified by an increase in income tax and Vat receipts for the month.

The latest Exchequer figures show tax revenue for May topped €7.5bn and was 8.2pc ahead of profile with all tax categories exceeding expectations built into the Government’s budget arithmetic.

The positive news comes a day after the Government announced it’s €3.6bn Economic Recovery Plan, which extended business supports and pandemic unemployment benefits to the end of the year.

“Today’s Exchequer returns show that although we continue to borrow heavily to support incomes and businesses through the pandemic, the economy has started to recover,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

"Vat receipts, in particular, show that both consumers and business are feeling more confident about the future. As our vaccination programme continues its successful rollout, we can look forward to a sustainable and broad based recovery.”

With more people returning to work and going shopping with the opening of non-essential retail last month, the biggest contributors to tax revenue were income tax and Vat.

The amount of Vat collected in May reached nearly €2.3bn, ahead of target by €256m or 12.5pc.

The performance compared well to May 2019 and was far higher than the figure from May 2020, when the country remained in strict lockdown.

"Despite ongoing restrictions, the May Vat yield was broadly flat on its 2019 performance, mirroring high frequency payments data which shows spending has slowly recovered since the turn of the year to be close to pre-pandemic levels," the Department of Finance said in a statement.

Income tax was ahead of profile, too, at almost €2.2bn or 9.9pc higher than expected.

The returns for the month lifted the total tax take to nearly €23.7bn, €800m or 3.5pc higher than Department of Finance targets. Last year’s total tax take was €57.2bn

Corporation tax for the month also came in ahead of profile, but the cumulative take for the year was 15.2pc down on 2020, when taxes paid mainly by the multinational sector reached €1 for every €5 collected and helped support Government emergency spending on Covid measures.

At the same time, the amount the Government spent up to the end of May was moving in the other direction at just shy of €33bn, or 4pc below profile.

The deficit this year now stands at just over €6bn and €104m lower than at the same time last year.

However, a better indicator of the trend, according to the Department of Finance, is the 12 month rolling deficit, which is more than twice as high at €12.2bn.

The Government has been funding this deficit by borrowing on financial markets, where the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has successfully raised €12bn of its €16bn to €20bn fundraising target for the year.

The State’s independent budget watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, warned last month that the Government’s spending plans were “unanchored” and highly vulnerable to changes in market conditions that would make high levels of borrowing unaffordable in the long term.