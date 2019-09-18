Renters without home insurance warned they are exposed to huge losses in event of theft or flooding

A MAJORITY of renters do not have home insurance, exposing them to huge losses in the event of theft or flooding.

And most renters do not understand insurance, according to a survey commissioned by Allianz Insurance.

They think their contents are covered by the landlord’s insurance, when that is not the case.

Fewer than one in 10 renters have insurance, according to the survey carried out by Red C Research.

Experts said they need contents insurance to cover their goods, while specific renter’s insurance will cover the contents and the cost of a claim from some injured visiting the property.

Some 65pc of renters do not fully understand contents insurance, exposing them to potentially serious losses in the event of theft, fire, and flooding.

Some think that home insurance will cover their rent if they are unable to pay it.

When asked what renters insurance was, less than a quarter understood that it was for insuring contents.

Some thought insurance is for protecting their deposit.

The research showed that women and those renters aged between the ages of 35 and 44 years old were more likely to understand what was covered by renter’s insurance.

Younger respondents in particular admitted they did not understand what exactly renter’s insurance actually covered.

Renters with more disposable income were far more likely to have cover.

It is estimated that some 356,000 dwellings were privately rented at the start of this year, an increase of almost 15,000 from the start of last year.

When it came to the make-up of renters, the research from Allianz found that while 22pc of people rent with their partner, 27pc are renting with their partner and children.

Allianz is launching a new and dedicated renter’s insurance application that aims to help those renting to understand how their contents are covered in the event of fire, flooding, or theft.

Allianz’s renter’s Insurance starts at €10 per month.

The policy will protect liability if a visitor injures themselves in a renter’s home, as long as there is no malicious intent involved.

