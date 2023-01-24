Remaining Ulster Bank branches to shut in April

Ulster Bank has announced that its remaining 63 Ulster Bank branches will cease all transactions on March 31 of this year, with branches permanently closing on April 21.

From the end of March, customers will no longer be able to lodge cash or cheques. It will not be possible to make any withdrawals from an Ulster Bank ATM.

Customers will also no longer be able to access Ulster Bank services through An Post’s network of post offices from March 31.

These branches will permanently shut on April 21.

In the period from the beginning of April to the date when all branches will close, colleagues will remain in the branches to help any remaining personal or business customers to close their accounts and move banks.

Ulster Bank also warned that current and deposit accounts that have passed their six month notice period are now queued for closure. This excludes known vulnerable customers and those who receive Social Protection payments.

An account is frozen for 30 days when the notice period is up. Without a customer request during this time, the account is then closed.

Ulster Bank reported that 59pc of personal current accounts are closed, while 41pc of business accounts have been shut.

Around 600 Ulster Bank colleagues have applied for redundancy following the opening of two programmes by the bank in November. They are set to finish working with the bank in the coming months, while others have been transferred to Permanent TSB and AIB following the acquisition of Ulster Bank assets by both banks.

Permanent TSB has also acquired 25 Ulster Bank branches.

Ulster Bank will open another redundancy programme next month, with further programmes expected later in the year.

“Today is another significant day in our phased withdrawal as we communicate the closure dates of our remaining branches to colleagues, customers and other stakeholders,” chief executive Jane Howard said.

“By the time we close our branches, we know that the closure of current and deposit accounts will have materially concluded,” she added.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) said that today’s announcement is “bad for staff, bad for consumers and bad for business.”

“It is incomprehensible to think the Central Bank are going to stand by and watch hundreds of thousands of people be forcefully rebanked over the next ten weeks,” general secretary John O’Connell said.

“The FSU have long called for the exit timelines to be extended and for customers and staff to be treated with dignity and respect. The announcement by Ulster Bank today shows a complete lack of understanding and awareness from the bank of the upheaval that the exit of Ulster Bank is having on staff and customers.”