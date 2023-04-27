Regional airports ‘at the mercy’ of powerful low-cost airlines, says lobby group ACI Europe

The financial recovery prospects of regional airports are said to be 'murky' — © Getty Images

Powerful low-cost airlines are now “dictating the fate” of small regional airports across Europe, as the carriers flex their muscles in a post-pandemic market, according to airport industry lobby group ACI Europe.

The group has said that due to the losses racked up during the pandemic, the financial recovery prospects of regional airports – especially those handling less than one million passengers a year – are “murky”.

ACI Europe said that achieving financial viability has “always been a challenge” for smaller regional airports due to a number of structural issues, including traffic seasonality and demand imbalance across the year. They also have higher fixed costs and lack the economies of scale that benefit larger airports.

“User charges levied by regional airports have been consistently decreasing over the past three years,” according to ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec.

He said that in real inflation-adjusted terms, those user charges are now 13.4pc lower than in 2019.

“Meanwhile, airline fares have increased by 26pc so far this year,” he added. “This is not sustainable moving forward – especially given how the current inflationary environment and interest rate rises are weighing on our costs.”

He said that puts the ability of airports to keep investing in sustainability, digitisation and capacity at stake and that airlines “need to pay a fairer price” for using airport facilities.

Despite the challenges, ACI Europe said that Europe’s regional airports are set for a strong summer performance with the gateways now having recovered about 93pc of their pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

The group, which is holding its annual regional airports convention this week in Crete, said that regional airports have continued to outperform other segments of the market since the beginning of the year.

Larger airports have so far recovered, on average, about 87pc of their pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

“This reflects traffic dynamics still driven by leisure and visiting friends and relatives demand, boosted by the expansion of ultra low-cost carriers and predominantly relying on the intra-European, North African and transatlantic markets,” ACI Europe pointed out.