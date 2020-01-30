JOE.IE publisher Maximum Media has laid off nine of its staff and said it expects to return to profitability this year after racking up a €1m loss in 2018.

JOE.IE publisher Maximum Media has laid off nine of its staff and said it expects to return to profitability this year after racking up a €1m loss in 2018.

Redundancies announced at Maximum Media for 'business normalisation' after racking up €1m loss in 2018

The company founded by Niall McGarry also owns the Her.ie website.

The redundancies follow controversy last year when it emerged that Maximum Media had artificially boosted listening numbers on a sponsored podcast in 2017.

That prompted advertising agency Core to suspend all its campaigns with Joe.ie and Her.ie.

Mr McGarry also stepped away from his executive role at the Irish business, which recently hired accountant John Feeley as chief executive. Mr McGarry remains the majority shareholder in the company and a director of Maximum Media.

In a statement this afternoon, Maximum Media said that "some challenges arose" towards the end of 2019 which a spokesman said it has addressed in its medium-term business plan and with customers.

The firm said it has secured funding for its medium-term business plan "which supports its efforts to redirect the focus of the business to its core strengths of developing creative and engaging online editorial and video content".

Mr McGarry is also a majority shareholder of Maximum Media in the UK, which runs Joe.co.uk. That business is separate from its Irish namesake and is not overseen by Mr Feeley.

Maximum Media's bankers in Ireland are Bank of Ireland and AIB. It has also previously secured finance from BPC Ireland Lending, an alternative lender that’s managed by Beach Point Capital.

"In 2017, as part of a drive to secure market share and increase turnover, Maximum Media increased staff numbers," said a spokesman today. The company’s turnover hit €7.2m that year and it made a pre-tax profit of €893,000. The firm employed about 80 people in 2017.

"In 2018, as a result of the UK election, the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, and the resulting downturn in media industry spend, the result was not as expected," a company spokesperson said. "A loss was made in 2018 of €1m on turnover of €6m."

Turnover at the business rose to €6.7m last year, but the company did not reveal what size of a loss it made. It added that the redundancies have been made as part of "business normalisation".

Online Editors