Record number of IDA backed jobs created this year despite Covid and deal to end 12.5pc tax rate

The number of jobs in the multinational sector has reached over 275,000 this year, its highest level ever, according to IDA Ireland.

Publishing its 2021 results on Monday, the state’s investment promotion arm said that there was substantial growth in inward investment in 2021 despite the pandemic, with a record 29,000 jobs created, up almost 17,000 on 2020.

It is the largest figure in the IDA’s history.

Almost half of all the new investments won in 2021 (104 out of 249) were ‘new name’ investments, with 53pc of total new investments (133 out of 249) going to regional locations.

More than half of those investments - 160 - were from North American companies, with 68 coming from Europe and 21 from other “growth markets” (mainly Asia).

There are now close to 1700 multinationals supported by IDA in Ireland, accounting for 11pc of the workforce.

However, sustaining that buoyant performance “requires a continued focus on capacity constraints and competitiveness challenges” according to IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan.

Key investments include a new Amazon fulfilment centre in Dublin, with the creation of 500 new jobs, management consulting firm Accenture’s promise to hire 500 new people in Cork and financial firm State Street’s announcement of a new cyber security unit and 400 new jobs in Kilkenny.

Total investment by IDA companies grew by around 6.5pc this year, more than double their 2020 level, driven largely by companies in the computing, business and financial services sectors.

“The continued flow of FDI [foreign direct investment] into Ireland cannot be taken for granted,” said the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, at the launch of the IDA’s 2021 results.

He also said Ireland’s decision to join a global corporate tax deal would give multinationals here “greater clarity”.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has published new rules today on how a new 15pc minimum effective tax rate would work.



