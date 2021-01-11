Record €1.2bn grocery spend in December’s festive scramble

Christmas rush: Shops saw a surge in food and alcohol sales as more people stayed home for the holidays

Irish shoppers spent a record €1.2bn on groceries in December as more families stayed put for the festive season.

Figures released by research group Kantar this morning show that Irish consumers continued to splash out even as the economy is battered by the Covid pandemic.

They spent an extra €6.7m on chocolate and €3m more on cheese in the 12 weeks to December 27. Alcohol sales soared 33pc.

Dunnes Stores was the biggest grocery retailer in the 12-week period, chalking up a 22.5pc share of the multi-billion-euro market. Tesco and SuperValu were tied second, each with a 22.1pc share.

Kantar measures market share by the value of groceries sold, rather than volume.

Lidl had an 11.8pc share, while Aldi had 11.2pc.

In December 2019, grocery sales here just edged over €1bn for the month – the first time ever they did so.

“As an extraordinary year drew to a close, the average shopper spent €134 more on groceries in December than they did last year,” according to Emer Healy, a retail analyst at Kantar.

She said that the Wednesday before Christmas was the busiest shopping day of the year, with almost half of the Irish population visiting supermarkets.

“But overall grocery spend was more spread out during the run-up to Christmas than we’d normally expect to see, as consumers with more time on their hands at home took the opportunity to prepare early,” she added.

Kantar said that Irish shoppers spent €1.2m less on whole turkeys for Christmas compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

More was spent on turkey rolls, roast beef and roast pork.

Ms Healy said that Lidl was the fastest-growing retailer in the latest period, boasting a 27pc increase in the value of its sales in the 12-week period.

She said the German retailer saw its alcohol sales jump 70pc in the period.

Consumers traded up for the season, spending an extra €1.6bn on branded products, while sales of premium own-label products rose 17.8pc.

Online sales also climbed in the 12-week period. They accounted for 4.1pc of all grocery sales in December, compared to 2.8pc in December 2019.

Kantar said that grocery inflation in the latest period stood at 1.6pc.

That compared to 1.3pc in the 12 weeks to November 29, and 1pc in the corresponding period in 2019.

