Quirkey’s Emporium business implements security overhaul after alleged €2.5m fraud

Richard Quirke and his son Wesley Quirke, who is married to Rosanna Davison. Photo: Brian McEvoy

THE company behind the Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium arcade and casino business in Dublin says it has introduced new security measures for handling cash after it was the victim of an alleged €2m fraud.

The company revealed last year that it had uncovered the alleged fraud, which took place between 2018 and 2020.

Newly-filed accounts for the business, owned by Rosanna Davison’s father-in-law Richard Quirke, detail steps that have been taken following a “comprehensive investigation”.

Last year, the company revealed it determined that between 2018 and 2019 it had been the victim of an alleged fraud totalling more than €2m. A further claimed fraud amounting to €543,000 was detected in respect of 2020, the directors of the business stated.

The company had previously revealed that of the alleged fraud, €2.2m related to cash that was allegedly misappropriated, while €342,000 was connected to bank payments that were allegedly misappropriated.

The Sunday Independent reported last year that the chief suspect in the alleged fraud died in 2020.

The latest accounts for the business note that a major investigation was undertaken by the company after the purported fraud was uncovered.

“As a result of a comprehensive investigation led by external financial consultant [sic], the company implemented an extensive, wide-ranging programme of governance and operational improvements at all levels within the organisation,” the directors note in the accounts.

They point out that the new measures include a suite of actions designed to tighten control and oversight.

New manual and electronic systems to manage cash handling have been introduced, as have new security measures in relation to cash handling.

The company said it has also introduced a “stringent recruitment process” and enhanced training programmes for employees “in all roles and at all levels”.

Other measures include the introduction of enhanced IT procedures and management, new appointments to the board of directors, as well as new appointments in key areas including human resources, accounts and operations.

The accounts note that Wesley Quirke, Ms Davison’s husband and son of Richard Quirke, was appointed a director of the company behind the gambling business, Dublin Pool & Juke Box Company, in October last year.

Turnover at the business in the 12 months to the end of June last year soared to €7.6m from €1.5m in the previous financial year as pandemic-related restrictions eased. The company’s loss was sharply reduced to just under €1m from a loss of €14m in the 2021 financial year.

Last year, the directors of the company said that the investigation undertaken on its behalf had led to the identification of unpaid tax and interest liabilities.

The latest set of accounts, signed off last month, note that the company is “currently the subject of a Revenue investigation, the outcome of which is uncertain at present”.

“The directors have provided for additional liabilities and interest in the financial statements, but have not provided for potential penalties that may arise,” they note.

The company has made previous unrelated settlements with the Revenue Commissioners.