Q&A: How much, who to - and will it bring EU 'fiscal union' closer?

What has been agreed? Germany and France have struck a deal that aims to provide €500bn in funding for the battle against the coronavirus pandemic that seeks to bridge the gap between hard-line northern states such as the Netherlands and the demands for debt mutualisation from countries such as Italy which have been hit hard.

The fund was agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron and will be put a full vote of member states and national parliaments, so it could still fail.

Who will get the money and who will pay?

The funds will be paid on the basis of the financing needs of member states, so the likes of Italy and Spain will get more cash, while the payment ratio will be set according to the amounts each country pays into the EU budget.

It will borrow from capital markets on behalf of the entire EU and the fund will be managed by the Commission.

What is new, are we all on the hook for Italy's debt?

What sets this arrangement apart from other plans is that the debt will not count towards that of individual states.

That is a major departure and it will provide real help to those countries that have been hit hardest.

However, it is still short of full mutualisation, it is time limited and specific and so does not represent a first move towards a "fiscal union", which is what is feared by some northern countries.

What's the view in the markets, will it work?

It took a virtual press briefing from Europe's most powerful duo to get the proposals out of the starting blocks and the hope is that with the reputations of Merkel and Macron behind it, the plan can overcome objections of both sides.

If the reaction of financial markets was any guide, this deal came as a major surprise and a positive one, with yields on Italian 10-year falling by 20 basis points to 1.68pc. In Ireland, that's also a poor-case scenario.

Irish Independent