Push for diversity is right but shouldn’t view all boards through US racial lens

SSGA's attempt to force the biggest companies in the world to take action on diversity is a watershed moment for the corporate world.

For the first time global companies are being asked to account for the racial and ethnic composition of their boards - long the preserve of rich white men.

This intervention deserves to be taken seriously in a world that has long averted its gaze from the sprawling economic impacts of colonialism and racism.

However, by applying a purely American lens to the issue of race in a global context, SSGA risks clumsily recapitulating the imperialistic offences it is trying to rectify.

This new policy was developed in August 2020, after the US erupted in racial unrest over police shootings of black Americans.

The references in the SSGA communique to "Black and Latinx" leadership indicates where the company's thinking is. In an American context, it makes perfect sense.

But it is difficult to see how this frame for racial equity would apply to Traveller representation or the presence of recent Eastern European, Nigerian or Chinese immigrants on Irish boards.

Race is not the only axis of diversity. SSGA is on the right track, but perhaps needs a little more peripheral vision to see the whole spectrum.

Online Editors