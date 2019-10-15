Public sector bodies should offer new employees higher pay scales, accelerated increments and allowances to attract top talent for specialised posts, according to the Public Sector Pay Commission.

Public sector employers told to offer better pay scales if they want to attract top talent

The Commission also urged public service employers to be more “flexible” in their approach to addressing staff shortages for key positions.

The Commission’s final report examined recruitment and retention issues in certain areas of the public service including Met Éireann meteorologists, Legal Aid Board solicitors, pathology technicians and Oireachtas research staff.

The report recommended that employers should offer entry-level salaries “above the scale minimum, accelerated incremental progression and allowances in the nature of pay.”

“It may be worthwhile for the parties to examine the use of such devices as part of the response to areas where real recruitment/retention challenges exist rather than attempt to rely solely on ‘a one size fits all’ solution,” it added.

The report said the private sector is “typically more flexible” than the public service in its responses to shortages in specialised areas and can put temporary arrangements in place to tackle recruitment issues.

“The public service may require some flexibility, as set out above, to address specific recruitment and retention difficulties in particular specialist areas,” it said.

Separately, the Commission recommended reviving the Review Body on Higher Remuneration in the Public Sector to examine the pay of senior civil servants.

The commission said the body could look at how pay and pension rates impact on recruitment and retention for top level posts in the public sector.

It also said only public sector workers who earn less than €70,000 have had their pay fully restored since the financial crash.

The report noted that legislation passed in 2017 gave Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe the power to restore pay for all public sector workers by October 2020.

The Commission also reviewed recruitment shortages for public sector dentists, radiographers, psychologists and paramedics.

The report said the Department of Health should take a more “targeted, dynamic and contemporary approach” to hiring workers in these area.

It also said salaries were the sole reason for staff shortages for these positions and work conditions should also be addressed attract more applicants for the posts.

Online Editors