Pubgoers fear other customers won’t observe virus rules - industry

Most pubgoers fear that other customers won't take virus safety restrictions seriously and will pose greater risks as they get drunk, a survey commissioned by Ireland's top publicans, brewers and distillers has found.

Three-quarters of regular pubgoers say they plan to resume socialising in pubs as they reopen – but almost as many say they fear that other customers will behave irresponsibly and increase the risk of virus transmission.

More than two-thirds expressed worries that other customers will not take safety measures seriously, and more than half said others could “become a risk when they get drunk”.

More than two in five identified the management of queues outside pubs and in the toilets as safety concerns.

The survey of more than 1,000 adults nationwide was conducted by market research firm MCCP for the two publican bodies – the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) representing Dublin pubs, and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) covering the rest of the country - and for key suppliers Heineken, Diageo, Irish Distillers and C&C Group.

It showed a high level of caution prevailing as pubs serving food prepare to reopen on Monday on a table service-only basis and other pubs under less onerous conditions from July 20.

Fewer than three in five respondents said they planned to visit a pub even once next month. That figure rose to 74pc for those who identified themselves as regular pubgoers.

The deep cleaning of glasses and cutlery was identified as pubgoers’ biggest safety concern (61pc). Nearly half (48pc) said they want bar staff to enforce strict policies on those who break safety rules.

The LVA and VFI urged publicans nationwide to observe and enforce guidelines closely – or risk reputational damage and loss of liquor licences.

“The public will be closely watching to see how each individual pub goes about reopening. Those that flout the regulations will see the public vote with their feet,” said VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben.

LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe said pubs reopening next week “have a serious responsibility to do so safely”.

“More than 1,700 people have died in this country as a result of this pandemic and over 25,000 people have contracted the virus,” Mr O’Keeffe said. “The seriousness of this crisis is what led to pubs closing all over Ireland - the first sector to do so.

“Pubs that don’t follow the guidelines will deservedly suffer serious damage to their reputations which will impact on their level of business as well as customer and staff attitudes to their establishments. They also risk losing their licence when it comes up for renewal in September,” he said.

The LVA said it would back police enforcement actions “against any rogue operators” who show “a blatant disregard for public health”.

Any pub that endangers the safe reopening of the sector “will reap what they sow”, he warned.

Online Editors