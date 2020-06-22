| 14.7°C Dublin

PTSB chief says bank will target small firms

Sector needs more competition, says incoming CEO Crowley

Handover: Jeremy Madsing, left, is standing down as CEO for Eamonn Crowley to take over Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Donal O'Donovan and Ellie Donnelly

Permanent TSB (Ptsb) will target a push into the small business market and has scope to boost its overall income levels by targeting fees, incoming chief executive Eamonn Crowley has said.

The largely State-owned bank confirmed on Monday that Mr Crowley will take over as CEO from Jeremy Masding, who has long signalled his plans to stand down after eight years in the role.

The transition had been expected for some time and followed approvals from the Central Bank as regulator and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.