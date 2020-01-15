Property prices up 1.4pc in November

PROPERTY prices increased nationally in the year to last November, new figures show.

Prices were up 1.4pc nationally in the year to November.

But in Dublin prices decreased by 0.7pc in the year, according to the latest property price index from the Central Statistics Office.

Prices outside the capital were up 3.6pc in the year, with a surge of almost 10pc in the Border region.

Experts said prices were falling in the capital as borrowers come up against Central Bank borrowing limits, but were rising elsewhere as values continue to catch up severe falls over the last decade.

Both house prices and apartment values declined in the Dublin area.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 3pc, while Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a decline of 6.3pc.

Households paid a median, or typical, price of €259,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to November 2019.

Property prices nationally have increased by 86pc from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen 95pc from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 84.3pc higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Estate agency Lisney predicted last week that prices would rise only marginally this year and said rents were unlikely to increase by more than 4pc.

Online Editors