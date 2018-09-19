Profits soar past €1m mark at Paul Costelloe firm

Accumulated profits at the firm owned by one of Ireland's best known designers, Paul Costelloe, last year topped the €1m mark.

New accounts filed by Paul Costelloe Design Management Ltd show that the company's accumulated profits last year increased by €458,155 - to €1.007m.

The profits of €458,155 last year followed profits of €236,649 in 2016. The cash pile at the company last year increased by €514,817, going from €833,394 to €1.34m.

In a bumper year for the firm, the pay to the firm's three directors, Mr Costelloe, Ann Costelloe and Gerald Mescal decreased going from €609,676 to €581,329.

Last year, underlining the expansion of the business, the numbers employed increased from four to five with staff costs increasing from €752,471 to €818,578 that includes €66,052 in pension payments.

Costelloe has been a feature on the Irish design landscape for decades and his career highlights include designing a uniform for British Airways staff in 1992 and he designed the uniforms for the wives of the European Ryder Cup team from 2006 to 2011.

Costelloe has also benefited from his link up with retail giant Dunnes Stores.

