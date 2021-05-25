Profits slump to $15m at Dublin-based jet lessor SMBC

THIS year will be an “inflection point” for the world’s aircraft leasing sector, with demand shifting towards new jet technology and lower carbon-emitting narrowbody aircraft, according to Peter Barrett, the chief executive of Dublin-based lessor SMBC Aviation Capital.

The company, one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, said yesterday that it made a $15.2m (€12.4m) profit in the 12 months to the end of March, despite the “worst year the industry has ever faced”.

That compares with a pre-tax profit of $364.5m (€297.5m) the lessor made in the previous financial year.

Mr Barrett pointed out that the recovery that’s already underway in the airline business will see short-haul routes and low-cost carriers lead the recovery.

SMBC has concluded an agreement to buy 14 737 Max aircraft from Boeing that are configured for low-cost carriers. The lessor said it’s seeing increased demand for the Max since it returned to service in recent months after being grounded for well over a year following two deadly crashes involving the jet type.

Last year, SMBC deferred an order for 68 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. They’re now set to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

The jets had been due for delivery to SMBC between 2020 and 2021. SMBC, which is owned by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui banking group, had 89 Max jets on order at the time.

SMBC said that its shareholder support rose by $1.2bn to $11.2bn (€9.1bn) during the financial year, comprising $3.1bn in equity and $8.7bn in debt. It had available liquidity of $4.9bn at the end of March.

The position compares with the $6.3bn of available liquidity it had at the end of March last year.

“Despite the challenges and ongoing uncertainty from Covid-19, SMBC Aviation Capital’s balance sheet strength, focused high-quality asset portfolio and rapid realignment of capex to close $3bn of transactions with leading airline credits, has anchored highly resilient performance over the year, strongly positioning us to be a leading beneficiary of the recovery now taking place,” said Mr Barrett.

The $3bn in transactions completed by SMBC during the financial year equate to 29pc of its pre-Covid portfolio. It included $1.1bn in deals with carriers in North America, and customers including EasyJet, Wizz, Southwest, Delta, United and Peach.

At the end of last December, SMBC owned 290 aircraft, managed 179 and had 248 committed jet orders.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), has predicted that the world’s airlines will burn through between $75bn and $95bn this year as they remain cash negative for 2021.

IATA chief executive Willie Walsh said earlier this month there’s “clear evidence” that demand for air travel exists.

“We are pleased to see that the evidence in the domestic markets continues to support our belief that there will be a recovery in international travel,” he said.

Last week, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said that its bookings were accelerating as lockdowns eased and vaccination programmes continued.

The airline carried 27.5 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of March, compared with the 149 million it carried in the previous financial year.

It could carry up to 100 million this financial year.