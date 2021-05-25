| 10.4°C Dublin

Profits slump to $15m at Dublin-based jet lessor SMBC

CEO Peter Barrett sees 2021 as ‘inflection point’ for sector as recovery continues

SMBC chief executive Peter Barrett. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

SMBC chief executive Peter Barrett. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

THIS year will be an “inflection point” for the world’s aircraft leasing sector, with demand shifting towards new jet technology and lower carbon-emitting narrowbody aircraft, according to Peter Barrett, the chief executive of Dublin-based lessor SMBC Aviation Capital.

The company, one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, said yesterday that it made a $15.2m (€12.4m) profit in the 12 months to the end of March, despite the “worst year the industry has ever faced”.

