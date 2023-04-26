Profits at Kerrygold owner fall 17pc in ‘uniquely challenging’ year

Dairy co-operative Ornua saw revenues surge to record highs last year, with sales rising 36.7pc to €3.4bn in 2022.

However, operating profit at the group declined 17pc to €127.2m across the year.

This fall was attributed to “persistent challenges”, such as rising costs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Ornua said it had focused on balancing high product prices, as well as “maintaining and growing market share” in 2022.

During the year, the co-operative purchased €2.3bn in Irish dairy products from its members, with 16,500 containers of Irish dairy ingredients sold and shipped globally.

The Kerrygold brand, which celebrates 60 year since its launch last year, sold over 11 million packets of butter and cheese globally each week.

Overall global demand for dairy products dipped by around 1pc in 2022, the company reported.

Ornua said annualised milk price soared by 40pc last year. However, farmers also faced a significant increase in input costs, including fuel, feed and fertiliser.

It paid members a “value payment” of €72.5m, which is made up of monthly and year-end bonuses in addition to “strong product prices” paid over the year.

Ornua now expects that Irish dairy supply will be “modestly” ahead of 2022, with milk supplies currently ahead of demand.

However, the co-operative warned that volatility will continue to impact input costs, with lingering economic uncertainty a potential issue.

“Ornua continued to build on its strong and consistent growth trajectory, delivering a robust performance in what was a uniquely challenging year with factors such as rising inflation impacting the entire supply chain,” chief executive John Jordan said.