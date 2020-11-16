Profile: Emer Cooke, the Irishwoman heading the EU’s battle against Covid, is no stranger to pandemic response

When Ireland tactically withdrew from the competition to host the prestigious European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2017, losing to the Netherlands, little did we know the country was in line for the next best result three years later.

This morning Irishwoman Emer Cooke took over the top job as executive director at the EMA, becoming not only the first woman but the first Irish person to occupy the position in the agency's 25-year history.

More important than her gender or nationality, though, Ms Cooke is taking charge of this critical office at a pivotal moment in the coronavirus pandemic, becoming perhaps the brightest star in the European Union's bureaucratic constellation as the race to develop a vaccine hits its stride.

Just as the Trinity pharmacy graduate was getting her feet under the desk, Moderna announced the extremely promising results of its Covid-19 vaccine, which appears to be 95pc effective and more stable at higher temperatures than the recently disclosed Pfizer results.

Now Ms Cooke and her EMA colleagues will have the responsibility of assessing these vaccines – along with several more coronavirus treatments and inoculations – before they become available to consumers and governments.

“I take up the role of Executive Director of EMA amid a public health crisis of unprecedented scale,” said Ms Cooke. “My number one priority will be to drive forward EMA’s response to the pandemic and the work already ongoing to support the development and approval of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.”

Ms Cooke is a 1985 graduate of the School of Pharmacy at Trinity College Dublin, where she is now a member of the strategic advisory board. She continued on to post-grad work in pharmaceutical chemistry there and also got her MBA. Her career started in industry but quickly moved into the regulatory space, with appointments first at the Irish drug regulatory authority in the 1980s and then various positions of increasing responsibility at the European Commission, EMA and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 59-year-old is no stranger to pandemic response, having been part of the EMA's swine flu response in 2009. And the role she just left at the WHO, where she led global work on vaccine regulation as Head of Regulation of Medicines since 2016, had been consumed by the Covid challenge.

But at the EMA she will have a much more direct role in shaping policy, as the EMA's word is law in the EU – not just a recommendation.

The European Parliament recently expanded the agency's mandate to include addressing shortages and coordinating the pharmaceutical supply chain – which means a bigger budget and more resources.

Ms Cooke has inherited two "rolling reviews" of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccine effort. As of today she is in charge of a third: Moderna's. The EMA has started evaluating the first batch of data on the vaccine announced this morning with an eye towards eventually authorising it for marketing.

Ms Cooke said she’s encouraged by the data and is hopeful that strong results will help with take-up. Vaccine advocates have become concerned that fading trust in governments, political interference and the quest to create a shot in record time could fuel doubts about Covid vaccines, hindering the rollout.

“It’s one of the things I’ve been worried about,” she told Bloomberg. “But with promising results such as the ones we’re seeing at the moment, it should be easier to explain the benefits of the vaccines.”

(additional reporting Bloomberg)