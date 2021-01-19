FOR a man who once described his youthful politics as somewhere “left of Mao”, Eddie O’Connor has turned out to be a pretty good capitalist.

Having made about €50m from the €1.8bn sale of Airtricity to Scottish and Southern Electricity in 2008, the native of Elphin in Co Roscommon now sees his entire equity stake in Mainstream Renewable Power valued at €550m on foot of the sale of a 75pc stake in the business to Norway’s Aker Horizons.

Gregarious and driven, the businessman (73) who once played rugby for Lansdowne has taken many risks to get where he is.

In starting Airtricity in 1997, the former Bord na Mona boss borrowed £25,000 (€32,000) from Bank of Ireland to get the renewable energy firm off the ground.

People thought he was nuts.

But perseverance is one of the hallmarks of successful entrepreneurs. Eddie O’Connor had it in spades.

Even when he made his first fortune from Airtricity, which had been backed by the Roche family’s NTR group, he quickly set about establishing Mainstream Renewable Power, ploughing about 90pc of his net worth into the venture.

He set his sights high and wide, targeting wind and solar energy projects across the globe.

His Airtricity pedigree opened funding doors, but there was still years of graft to scale Mainstream.

Taking the road less travelled has led him on a journey that otherwise could have been destined to see him carve out a lifelong career in the semi-State sector.

Educated at Blackrock College in Dublin, Mr O’Connor then studied chemical engineering at UCD. It was there his interest in politics was forged.

But, as the reality of life and the need to make a living beckoned, so the first steps were taken on the career ladder. A post at the ESB eventually saw him become fuel purchasing manager, gaining a doctorate along the way.

When the CEO role at Bord na Mona became free, Mr O’Connor threw his hat in the ring. He was 40.

He resigned the role nine years later after then minister for communications and energy, Michael Lowry (convicted in 2018 of a tax offence), queried Mr O’Connor’s expenses.

Mr O’Connor claimed at the time that he’d been subjected to a concerted campaign to impugn his reputation.

In an interview with the Irish Independent a number of years ago, Mr O’Connor said those events at Bord na Mona were firmly in his rearview mirror.

“Everyone can have dark moments, but I think very little on that,” he said. “I’m a positive person and you’ve got to walk away from that stuff. I’m very happy it happened. My wife is very happy it happened. I was doing a great job and we turned around the business, but it was time to move on.”

Remaining as chairman at Mainstream, Mr O’Connor will help to guide the company’s future development.

"My preferred mode – and I was able to do this in Airtricity – is to take my hand off the tiller completely and to give the guys the vision for the future," he said previously.

He's always said he still likes to take time to relax, enjoying golf and fishing. Owning a vineyard was even on his wishlist, but he said at €100m for a good one, it was out of his league. Not any more.