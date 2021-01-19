| 10.5°C Dublin

Profile: Eddie O’Connor’s conversion from Mao to Mainstream with equity stake valued at €550m

Eddie O'Connor started Airtricity, of which he was CEO, with a £25,000 loan . Picture by Donal Doherty Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

FOR a man who once described his youthful politics as somewhere “left of Mao”, Eddie O’Connor has turned out to be a pretty good capitalist.

Having made about €50m from the €1.8bn sale of Airtricity to Scottish and Southern Electricity in 2008, the native of Elphin in Co Roscommon now sees his entire equity stake in Mainstream Renewable Power valued at €550m on foot of the sale of a 75pc stake in the business to Norway’s Aker Horizons.

Gregarious and driven, the businessman (73) who once played rugby for Lansdowne has taken many risks to get where he is.

