Probe into FBD’s Covid-19 pub cover to go ahead despite challenge

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) is to proceed with an investigation into FBD’s decision not to pay out on the business interruption cover of a Limerick publican whose business was shut by Covid.

Two weeks ago FBD secured permission from the High Court to take a judicial review case challenging the Ombudsman’s right to launch the probe while other legal actions by different publicans over similar claims are underway. The FSPO said it will vigorously contest what it sees as a challenge to its right to investigate cases.

In the meantime FBD wanted the FSPO probe parked, pending the outcome of the cases. However, on Wednesday the two sides said they’ve agreed a deal to allow the investigation go ahead, but with any findings held back until after the legal challenge.

The FSPO said it reached an agreement with FBD on 9 September 2020, to vacate the Court Order preventing the investigation of the complaint.

FSPO will continue to investigate the complaint, but will not issue a preliminary decision to the parties until these Judicial Review proceedings against the FSPO have been dealt with by the High Court in a case listed for hearing on January 28th next. Other cases take to the Ombudsman will also be investigated, the office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, four test cases, brought by pub owners from Dublin and Athlone are due to commence before the Commercial Court in early October.

In its action against the Ombudsman FBD claims the four test cases raise the same issue as are in the Ombudsman complaint. It claims the courts are a more appropriate forum to determine the dispute.

