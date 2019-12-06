Pre-tax profits at JD Sports climb by 2pc to €12.9m
Pre-tax profits at the main Irish unit of JD Sports have increased by 2pc to €12.9m.
New accounts show that John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Ltd saw revenue increase by 13.6pc to €108m in the 12 months to February 2.
The company operated 18 stores last year. Employees increased to 667 from 631.
The firm last year paid dividends of €15m.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The directors said the company continued to look at opportunities in the current offer-driven market, to improve market share and protect margin, while exercising strong cost controls.
They intend to continue to utilise the store portfolio to improve market share. Staff costs over the year increased to €10.59m from €10.19m.
The recorded profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.15m. Leasing costs increased to €7.9m from €7.34m. Shareholder funds last year totalled €12.34m. Cash declined to €10.76m from €16.34m.
Separate accounts for a connected JD Sports company, Champion Sports Ireland Unlimited, show that pre-tax profits increased by 13pc to €2.3m, while revenues declined by 34pc to €9.2m in the 12 months to February 2.
The company operates two stores here.
The directors said that the company will continue with the conversion programme to change the remaining Champion Sports stores to the JD fascia.
The directors added: "Once a store has converted into the JD fascia, it will transfer into John David Sports Fashion Ltd."
Numbers employed at the Champion Sports company fell from 100 to 74, with staff costs decreasing to €1m from €1.68m. The firm's operating lease rentals totalled €734,000.
JD Sports purchased Champion Sports for €19.6m eight years ago.
Irish Independent