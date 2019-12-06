Pre-tax profits at the main Irish unit of JD Sports have increased by 2pc to €12.9m.

Pre-tax profits at JD Sports climb by 2pc to €12.9m

New accounts show that John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Ltd saw revenue increase by 13.6pc to €108m in the 12 months to February 2.

The company operated 18 stores last year. Employees increased to 667 from 631.

The firm last year paid dividends of €15m.

