Pret plans push into Ireland with eye on 20 locations

UK sandwiches chain Pret A Manger is to expand into Ireland with 20 shops planned in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The expansion follows an agreement with franchise partner Carebrook Partnership Ltd, which is owned by Nenagh born Gerard Loughran, who operates Pret franchises in London including Camden, Belsize Park and Finchley, along with minority co-owner Ray McNamara, who has 25 years experience in the sector in Ireland, including ownership of Ann’s Bakery in Dublin..

The plan is for 20 Pret shops over the next decade, creating approximately 500 jobs, with the first shop set to open on Dawson Street in Dublin this summer, creating 25 jobs in the city.

Pret chief executive Pano Christou said: “Setting up shop in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been our plan for a long time, and we’re thrilled that we’re finally able to make it happen. There has long been demand from our neighbours on the island of Ireland to bring Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee, and now with the backing of Carebrook Partnership Ltd we’re able to do so. We look forward to making this partnership a success.”