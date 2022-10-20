Pound up as UK’s shortest reigning prime minister heads for the exit

Prime ministers with shortest time in office. See story POLITICS Tory. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

The pound gained and UK government bonds climbed as Liz Truss announced she was stepping down as UK prime minister but the recovery so far has been modest.

While market reaction to the resignation was positive the news a leadership election will be held next week appears to have left a significant doubt over the direction of UK policy.

Sterling had gained tentatively against the dollar ahead of the formal announcement, as reports of the resignation emerged and strengthened further once the formal communication was issued.

The pound is up around 0.3pc higher on the day at $1.1252. The yield, or return on 10-year UK government bonds fell to 3.84pc.

The ruling Conservative Party’s members of parliament will hold a new leadership election over the coming week leaving no clarity for now over who’ll take over as prime minister, although unlike the votes that produced Ms Truss and earlier Boris Johnson, it will not be open to ordinary party members.

"Political intrigue will dominate the price action until the dust settles, but we expect the fundamentals to reassert themselves once that happens," said Stephen Gallo, head of European FX strategy at Bank of Montreal. "The pound's broad appreciation potential is still very constrained in our view."

Liz Truss’s brief but chaotic term in office has seen an unravelling of discipline within the ruling party and even more stark undermining of the UK’s standing on financial markets with the pound and the government’s cost of borrowing tanking after Truss’s first choice of Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced plans for a massive tax cutting budget funded by debt. His sacking and the subsequent roll back of those plans was not enough to save the Prime Minister however.



