Pound is heading for fourth monthly gain

The UK pound is headed for a fourth month of gains against the euro, reflecting growing confidence in the market that the Conservative Party will be able to secure a majority in the UK's December election.

Sterling outperformed all major currencies after a much-anticipated poll released on Wednesday evening suggested Boris Johnson's party is on track to win its biggest mandate since the 1980s.

That is the best scenario for investors betting on the pound as it could end the political impasse over Brexit.

The Conservatives are on course to win a large majority of 68 seats in the December 12 vote, according to the YouGov poll, which used a technique that more closely predicted the 2017 election than standard surveys.

