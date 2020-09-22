Post office transactions down by 25pc compared to last year

Transactions in post offices are estimated to be down by 25pc according to the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU).

When comparing figures from August 2019 with those from last month, they found that post office business had decreased due to Covid.

As a public safety measure, social welfare payments were reduced during lockdown to every two weeks instead of weekly.

While some payments were re-installed to weekly in August, the IPU called today for people to have a choice on how often they collect their payments.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said the government needs to respond to the challenges currently being faced by post offices, as well as their local economy.

“On weeks where little welfare is paid out, activity in the surrounding businesses can be ghostly,” he said.

The IPU added that changes in the social welfare payment times could help smaller businesses and support growth in post offices.

“Local businesses need more than ever the stimulus which collection of welfare and local spending provide. And Postmasters need it too,” Mr O’Hara said.

“People have been acting responsibly in Post Offices and the IPU would like to thank customers for this.”

Public support for post offices is high according to a Red C poll carried out back in February, with 86pc of people saying they’re in favour of the government financially supporting post offices to keep them open.

While support was highest among the elderly and those outside of Dublin, 80pc of young people also stated they wanted government assistance for their post office.

Of the over 1,000 people surveyed, 86pc said they wanted more state services to be carried out in post offices.

Back in August, the IPU originally called for a full return to weekly payments of social welfare, and were supported by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP).

“For those on social welfare payments careful budgeting is essential and the change in payment dates has been extremely disrupting,” SVP National President Kieran Stafford said.

Next week, stark findings are to be published in an independent report on the post office network according to the IPU president.

Online Editors