'Plenty of fiscal capacity' to support economy during pandemic, but plan for stronger recovery needed - Robert Watt

The State has “plenty of fiscal capacity” to keep borrowing to support the economy during the pandemic crisis, but the country needs to plan for stronger recovery than is currently anticipated, according to Robert Watt, the secretary general at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

But veteran businessman Gary McGann has warned that he can’t see how Ireland’s leisure sector can return to “economically viable normality” with current social distancing rules.

Mr Watt told a webcast hosted by accountancy and consultancy group PwC this morning that the government never expected the type of surge in demand for housing that emerged following the financial crisis. He said a policy mistake was never anticipating such a “robust recovery”.

“One of the mistakes we made back in 2010, 2011, 2012 was that we never anticipated the rapid recovery because we all became, I think, so beaten down by the scale of the crisis and by the depth of recession and the challenges that we faced,” he said.

Expand Close Aryzta chairman Gary McGann / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aryzta chairman Gary McGann

“So I think when we’re thinking about uncertainty and scenario planning, we also should be looking at a more optimistic assessment of perhaps a more rapid rebound in some sectors than is currently forecast.”

Read More

He pointed out that government spending this year is 20pc higher than in the corresponding period last year, mainly as a result of income support measures, the wage subsidy scheme and spending on healthcare.

But he insisted that the monetary cupboard is not bare, and that additional fiscal burdens can be borne by the State.

“There’s capacity because the State has access to the markets because of the role the ECB is playing,” he said. “So I don’t think that is a constraint in the short run, certainly for this year or next year.”

He added: “We do need to plan based on a number of scenarios, including one which might be more optimistic than the central scenario now.”

He said the Taoiseach has made it clear that more supports will be available.

“As we get back to work, we’ll see what sectors require more on-going support, which sectors are able to function well and get back to some sort of normal under the existing regime, but some sectors will of course be very badly impacted and they will require some different types of support.”

“There’s still plenty of scope and there’s plenty of supports available, there’s plenty of fiscal capacity there.”

Veteran businessman Gary McGann also told the PwC webcast that he sees significant challenges for the leisure sector. Mr McGann is the chairman of baked goods giant Aryzta, which owns Cuisine de France and other brands, as well as Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment. He’s a former chief executive of Smurfit Kappa and Aer Lingus.

“I can’t see how a huge swathe of society can return to anything like economically viable normality in, for example, anything to do with the leisure industry… with the social distancing requirements,” he said.

“Holding out for a vaccine to change those social distancing requirements may be a bridge too far,” he said. He said it was one of the factors being considered by the boards he’s on.

Read More

Online Editors