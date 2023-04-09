Plenty more fruit in Jameson brand for Pernod Ricard

Company is bullish on flavoured whiskey — but could ongoing trouble in India be a threat to its growth?

Jameson owner Pernod Ricard has been the toast of the town for some time now, as the Paris-listed multinational drinks conglomerate continues to post strong growth.

Last month, that was underlined when it revealed sales totalled more than €7.11bn for the first half of its financial year, up 12pc organically. The company owns Irish Distillers, producer of Ireland’s most famous whiskey brands, which recently reported Jameson had sold 6.4 million cases in the first half of the financial year – up 11pc.

Pernod Ricard bought a majority share of peanut butter-flavoured American whiskey, Skrewball.

An analyst note from Jefferies praised the template of buying another stake in a premium, high-potential brand, adding the deal also strengthens the company’s trading position in North America. The note also suggested that, along with the successful Jameson’s Orange launch, this represented a welcome shift to a more consumer-driven approach from Pernod Ricard.

While some in Ireland might turn their nose at the thought of an orange-flavoured whiskey, Pernod Ricard appears to be laughing to the bank. So-called “flavoured whiskey” is proving healthy in the US, with Conor McGregor-backed whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve getting in on the act with an apple-flavoured variant.

In a presentation to investors late last month, Anindita Mukherjee, boss of Pernod Ricard North America, was incredibly bullish about Jameson.

She said: “Jameson, the world’s number one Irish whiskey, is in a league of its own. It consistently showed strong depletions (the number of cases that are sold to retailers by a distributor) growth in the second half of fiscal year ‘22 and the first half of fiscal year ‘23 and strong value conversion with the recent price increases implemented across the brand in the third quarter of fiscal year ‘22 and again in the second quarter of fiscal year ‘23.”

The performance of Jameson Orange was worth highlighting, with Mukherjee saying it was the third-largest contributor to sales growth last year – with potential for more.

“While consumers know and love Jameson original, innovations are at the forefront of our growth strategy with Jameson Orange leading the charge. It delivers a standout whiskey-forward taste, which has brought new consumers into the fold,” she said.

​

It wasn’t just Jameson performing – depletions of premium whiskey brand Redbreast were up nearly 30pc in value in the first half of its 2023 fiscal year.

With the Irish whiskey portfolio performance coming up trumps, there are still some headwinds Pernod Ricard’s top brass and investors need to keep an eye on. India, which Irish whiskey groups have targeted as a key growth market, has given the alcohol group something of a headache.

Last week, Reuters reported that Pernod Ricard was facing “massive losses” to business in India because its brands have not been available in New Delhi for six months due to a licence issue delay. The group has operated for more than 20 years in Delhi and across India, where licences to operate are granted by states individually, and in most cases, have to be renewed every year. According to a court filing, the city government still needs to issue a licence, excluding the company from city bars and liquor shops.