Planning permission surges 20pc in Dublin but construction of new homes is falling

The construction of new homes in Dublin has plateaued, despite a surge in planning permissions, new figures show.

The latest statistics from the Dublin Housing Supply task force found 17,483 properties were under construction across all four local authority areas in Dublin in the first quarter of 2023.

This was down slightly compared to 18,003 during the same period in 2022.

The reduction came despite the fact that there was a significant jump in the number of planning permissions granted.

The report found planning permission is currently in place for just over 113,000 homes across the county, up from just under 95,000 in the first quarter of last year. This was an increase of almost 20pc.

"The underlying trend over the 2018-23 period indicates a strong increase over time in the Dublin region up to the fourth quarter of 2021, with a levelling out in the rate of growth thereafter," the task force said.

"Analysis of Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs) in the Dublin region indicates that planning activity at various stages of the process is strong, but that this has not yet translated into construction activity."

Since early in the year, developers and building industry figures have predicted a fall in the building of new apartments due to the cost of building flats.

However, the figures also show apartment building was largely stable. Some 14,800 apartments were under construction in the first quarter of the year, down from a peak of just over 15,300 in the second quarter of 2022.

There was a significant rise in apartment building between the start of 2019, when 4,000 flats were under construction, to late 2021, when this number rose to 15,000.

The task force said that new government guidelines for apartment building published in 2018, which removed mandatory height caps, "may have influenced the timing of commitments to apartment developments".

However, there is still planning permission in place for almost 50,000 apartments at which construction work has not commenced.

While the number of homes under construction has remained steady, the government has been pushing for increased house building in urban areas such as Dublin in an effort to address the housing crisis. Last year just under 30,000 new homes were completed across the country.

A Department of Housing spokesman said: "The government's Housing for All plan is having a real impact. More homes are being built and bought than in a generation.

"Last year we saw the most number of homes delivered since 2008, and figures published recently confirm that momentum is continuing - with more than 14,000 homes completed in the first half of 2023, the most completions for the period January to June since the series began in 2011.

"The government remains committed to reaching, and where possible exceeding, the targets set out under Housing for All, which for 2023 is 29,000 new homes