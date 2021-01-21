Planning permission for €107m RTE site quashed

Construction will come back once vaccinations pick up

Planning permission has been quashed for a massive development on part of the RTE campus in Dublin 4 after a judicial review taken by local residents.

In September last year developer Cairn Homes secured fast tracked planning permission for 611 apartments as well as town houses, cafes and childcare facilities on the site. Cairn paid RTÉ €107.5m for the 8.7 acre site in 2017 – one of the steepest prices paid for property since the boom.

Cairn Homes was granted full planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in September 2020, however three residents living close to the development applied for and were granted leave for Judicial Reviews by the High Court.

The residents have also taken a constitutional challenge against the Irish Government’s Strategic Housing Development planning legislation – which allows for fast track planning of big residential schemes.

On Thursday An Bord Pleanála advised the High Court that it will consent to an order quashing the decision to grant the planning permission due to a recently identified internal administrative issue relating to its processing of the application.

Cairn has said the Montrose scheme was not due to begin work this year and it is expected to reapply for the same planning – the details of which were not at issue.

Cairn originally had planned to build around 500 units on the site but - as part of a successful pre-planning consultation with An Bord Pleanála that concluded in 2019 increased the scope of its design and layout.

Applying under the State’s strategic housing rules – permitted for proposed developments offering more than 100 residential units – can bypass local authority

scrutiny and receive a quicker ruling.

The proposed development includes 611 apartments, three townhouses, two cafés and a crèche. A protected structure, Mount Errol House, would be converted into a residential

facility and public space, while adjoining stables would become one of the cafés.

