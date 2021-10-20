Planned €9bn Bank of Ireland-KBC deal will be more closely probed by competition watchdog

The planned takeover by Bank of Ireland of KBC Bank’s €9bn in performing assets here is to be more closely scrutinised by the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) confirmed the decision Wednesday afternoon.

Belgian-owned KBC Bank Ireland announced in April that it intends to exit the Irish market and had entered a memorandum of understanding to sell its performing loans and deposits to Bank of Ireland.

“Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State,” the CCPC said in a statement.

The Phase 2 probe follows an initial investigation of the planned deal by the CCPC.

“The CCPC will publish its Phase 1 determination no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination and after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version,” it added.

The CCPC said it had received a number of third-party submissions in relation to the proposal.

Both KBC and Natwest-owned Ulster Bank are exiting the Irish market, which will have a significant impact on the level of banking competition here.

Bank of Ireland's proposed acquisition of KBC Ireland's loans and deposits will add up to €160m to annual profits, double the impact of the Irish bank's planned organic growth measures, according to new projections made earlier this year by Goodbody Stockbrokers.