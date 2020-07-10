Planned €155m sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers to Bank of China falls at final hurdle

The Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China’s bid. Stock picture

Goodbody Stockbrokers’ planned €155m sale to the Bank of China has fallen at the final hurdle, according to industry sources.

The sale to Bank of China had been agreed in November following a lengthy competition involving bids from Goodbody's main domestic rival, Davy Stockbrokers, and Irish Life parent Great-West Lifeco.

Instead, this becomes the second straight failure to sell Goodbody to Chinese investors. A 2018 sales agreement with Zhong Ze Culture Investments collapsed in early 2019 amid a protracted approval process.

This time, the Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China’s bid, seemingly clearing the way for the stockbroker’s takeover by the summer.

Two sources, both speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bank of China was no longer proceeding with the purchase. They declined to elaborate why. Both said an official statement offering an explanation was expected later today.

Goodbody is the country's second-biggest and oldest stockbroking firm, with a 144-year history and deep roots in Irish corporate life.

It has 300 staff. Its biggest shareholder is Co Kerry-based financial services group Fexco, which bought what was initially a 75pc stake for €24m from AIB in 2011 in the wake of the financial crash.

Goodbody's management and staff already owned a 25pc stake and subsequently raised that to 49pc.

A sale would have allowed Fexco to exit the firm entirely. Last year it recouped €23m from Goodbody in a dividend from the stockbroker's proceeds from the sale of the Irish Stock Exchange.

Online Editors