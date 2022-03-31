Pilots with Ryanair’s Malta Air unit in France urged to strike at Easter

PILOTS with Ryanair’s Malta Air subsidiary at four bases in France have been urged by their union to strike on Easter Saturday. The action would come at one of the busiest times of the year for the Ryanair group and mark its first planned major industrial action since 2019.

The National Union of Airline Pilots (SNPL) in France said that its Malta Air section has filed the strike notice “faced with management’s refusal to dialogue”.

Malta Air is a subsidiary of Ryanair and was established in 2019. It’s a major unit of the group, operating a significant number of the group’s new Boeing 737 Max jets. Its chief executive is David O’Brien, who was previously Ryanair’s chief commercial officer.

“This call for a strike is motivated by the refusal of the management of Malta Air, a subsidiary of the Ryanair group in charge of these bases, of any discussion with the elected representatives of the pilots for four months now,” claimed the French union.

Read More

The bases where strike action has been called for are Marseille, Paris Beauvais, Toulouse and Bordeaux.

SNPL said it that it wanted to engage in dialogue in order to negotiate a company agreement to standardise the working conditions of pilots employed by Malta Air at French bases.

The union insisted that Ryanair pilots made “great efforts” during the Covid pandemic and were “working tirelessly” to offer quality services despite a 20pc cut in their pay and what it claimed were “unfair reductions in their rest time”.

SNPL claimed that these measures were “imposed in the name of the so-called need to further improve productivity, which is already exceptionally high”.

It added that pilots were “very productive” during the Covid crisis.

“Trade union representatives listened, advised, and even assisted management, especially in obtaining state aid,” it claimed.

SNPL has stated that following what it said was a productive summer in 2021, it called for the early reinstatement of salaries and leave entitlements.

The union has claimed that all communication it has forwarded to management has remained unanswered.

“The pilots are overwhelmed by the sacrifices they have made over the past two years, with no other return from management,” it claimed.

Ryanair has been asked for comment.

Ryanair, whose chief executive is Michael O’Leary, dramatically said in late 2017 that it would recognise trade unions. That move followed weeks of unrest, with its pilots around Europe having piled pressure on the airline to secure collective bargaining rights. At the time, unions in countries were planning Ryanair pilot strikes.

In August 2019, Ryanair pilots in Ireland voted in favour of industrial action that would seem them grounded for 48 hours. However, later that month, Ryanair secured a High Court injunction preventing the action.

Legal action by Ryanair against trade union Forsa was settled that November. The carrier had claimed it had lost millions of euro in revenue because of the threatened strike, and that its brand and image had been damaged. The union had denied the claims.