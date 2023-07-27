Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator to strike on Friday

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association is the professional association and registered trade union for pilots working in Ireland and abroad

Unions have warned industrial action at Emerald Airlines could escalate to rolling strikes after serving notice of a 24 hour work stoppage.

IALPA (Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association), which is a branch of the Fórsa trade union, has said company management has still refused to engage in talks aimed at forming a collective agreement.

Emerald is the carrier which holds the regional service franchise for Aer Lingus to areas such as the Channel Islands and the Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of the larger company.

IALPA served notice of a 24 hour strike in advance of the bank holiday weekend, from midnight on Thursday August 3 to midnight Friday August 4.

The industrial action will include pickets at Emerald offices and at the Dublin Airport roundabout.

It follows the escalation of a work-to-rule action by pilots earlier this week, where pilots refused to accept changes to their rosters with fewer than 24 hours’ notice.

IALPA said there was no engagement with Emerald management about beginning talks on a collective agreement following the work to rule.

Niall Shanahan, Director of Communications with Fórsa, said the industrial action could continue to escalate.

“If there is no development from management, the pilots will first engage in the one day action and then review that,” he told the Irish Independent.

“You could see a series of one day actions, or an escalation to all out strike.”

Fórsa said 58 of the 86 pilots employed by Emerald Airlines in the Republic of Ireland are members of IALPA.

The union said Emerald flight services would likely be disrupted, but did not say to what extent.

“There has been no development from management, there has been a failure to engage and begin talks on a collective agreement,” Shanahan said.

“If this goes beyond August 4, proactive engagement will be needed to see the action suspended.”

Emerald had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

However, the company said in a statement on Monday that it “maintains an active and healthy dialogue directly with all of our employees, including pilot employee representatives.”

Emerald added: “Just last month we presented our pilots with a new pay and conditions agreement, which was overwhelmingly accepted by over 80pc of our pilots.”