Petrol and diesel prices up with warning of more rises

MOTOR fuel prices have gone up for the third month in a row.

And there is a warning that further rises in petrol and diesel prices could be on the way.

It comes after crude oil prices reached a one-year high in the past few days.

The cost of a litre of petrol is up almost 4c to 133.8c in the last month alone, according to the AA’s latest fuel price study.

In the last month diesel prices have increased at a similar rate climbing to a current average price of 124.9c per litre – up from 120.8c last month.

The motoring organisation said that among the main drivers for the price increase at the pumps is the increase in the cost of crude oil beginning in early February.

This resulted in crude oil prices returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Crude prices fell heavily throughout 2020, but have risen from approximately $56 per barrel in January to over $64 per barrel currently.

AA Director of Consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said: “Oil prices have been steadily climbing since the beginning of February on the back of a sense of optimism that the rollout of COVID vaccines could see global demand start to return to pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead.”

He said that for motorists this means that pump prices have already started to climb and that further increases could be on the way.

“Generally speaking it can take up to two weeks for changes in crude oil prices to be accurately reflected at the pumps, so as long as oil continues to climb we should prepare for fuel prices to do the same.”

The increase means that the cost of both fuels is now at the highest level since the March of last year, when prices fell dramatically as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, both petrol and diesel prices remain significantly below their pump prices seen at the start of last year.

In January 2020, the AA’s monthly fuel study found that a litre of petrol cost 144.5c per litre on average, with diesel costing 135.9c per litre.

“Covid-19 had a significant impact on the global demand for oil, with oil and pump prices plunging as the virus spread into Europe and a wave of lockdown measures were introduced,” Mr Faughnan said.

He said that prices at the pump still remain approximately 10c per litre below pre-pandemic levels, but the gap has been closing in recent months.

