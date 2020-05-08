Personal lending falls off a cliff as pandemic bites

Lending for the likes of mortgages and cars slumped as the pandemic lockdowns saw close on a million workers take up Government supported wage schemes, according to a new analysis by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The study published by the Central Bank today gives a quicker insight to what is going on in the real economy than official data, which often lags the fast-moving events of the pandemic lockdowns, and it suggests that economy is experiencing an unprecedentedly large negative shock.

At the same time, business loan volume surged initially, but has since fallen back, according to an analysis of the data by three economists who used the bank’s database on lender enquiries on the Central Credit Register which is used in loan applications of more than €2,000.

“By the end of the month, the total level of enquiries had decreased by 20 per cent compared to February. By mid-April, credit enquiries averaged around 2,000 per day compared with around 5,800 per day in February,” Rory McElligott, Martina Sherman and Maria Woods wrote in the report.

Personal overdraft inquiries had halved by April 18 from February 7 while mortgage queries were at a third of their pre-pandemic levels by the same date, the economists found.

“If such trends continue, there may be implications for demand in the housing market in the coming months. Lending for house purchase continued to increase during March, however, indicating that sales that were at an advanced stage may be proceeding,” the report said.

There was an initial spike in personal overdraft inquiries in mid-to-late March which has now fallen back.

“While overdrafts are typically a small component of both outstanding household lending (i.e., 3pc) and of credit enquiries, higher applications suggest either cash-flow concerns or precautionary behaviour during March,” it said.

The economists said that a precautionary pullback from the purchase non-essential items was the likely explanation for declining personal loan, credit card and car finance applications.

In contrast, business initially stepped up their demand credit with financing needs rising by a fifth in March, mainly due to overdraft requests.

Business overdraft enquiries peaked in the final week of March with a 280 per cent increase on the final week of February and lenders made enquiries on an average of 185 overdrafts each day during the final week of March, markedly up on an average of 60 each day during the last week of February.

By the middle of April, overdraft requests had fallen back to 70 per day, according to the data.

“Given the challenging scale of the economic shock, an increase in company finance demand could be expected. From existing data, we know that firms operating in the primary, manufacturing, hotels and restaurants, and wholesale and retail sectors are most reliant on bank financing,” the report noted.

Online Editors