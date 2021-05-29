Your summer break in the sun is now back on

If, like me, you’ve got your jab, your thoughts may be turning to rescuing a foreign holiday before it’s too late. While we’re still a bit in the dark about the precise details on flying to sunnier climes, this week I’m looking at the best advice and tips on what you can and should do.

European Covid Certificate

The EU has reached a provisional agreement allowing unrestricted non-essential travel between member states. It’s not fixed in law yet. It’s expected to be ratified at the June plenary session (7-10) of the Commission, but not take effect until 19 July in Ireland.

It will mean travellers between EU countries would avoid quarantining on their return and if vaccinated, wouldn’t need a PCR test on either leg of the trip.

Ireland has already agreed to sign up for the ‘Covid passport’, the operation of which is being outsourced to IBM and Salesforce; the same companies handling the vaccine registration and not subject to the recent HSE hacking. It’ll be GDPR compliant, not held on a central European database and carry up to date information on those vaccinated, Covid-recovered or testing negative within 72 hours of travel.

That could mean that you’ll still have to pay for testing for children over six and indeed, anyone not vaccinated, which will add to the cost of family trips.

Governments will be told to avoid reintroducing measures such as isolating or quarantining once the passport is in place “unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health”, but it remains to be seen what exactly the Irish position will be on this by then. In any event, we can expect things to remain ‘fluid’ regarding holiday travel.

Booking a holiday

Just before you rush out to buy the sun cream, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is recommending that we wait before booking an overseas holiday until there is more clarity on how it will all be handled.

It says premature bookers may have difficulty securing refunds down the line if their trip is cancelled or postponed due to changing restrictions.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA said: “While we are eager to see international travel resume, we are aware that the situation with Covid-19 is still very fluid. If you are considering booking a holiday, make sure any bookings made are refundable and where possible, book with a travel agent. All ITAA member travel agents are fully government bonded and licensed and offer customer protection under the EU Package Travel Directive.”

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click and Go is reasonably optimistic about the situation.

“We’ve seen an uplift in bookings so far, but it’s slight. We now have certainty. The consumer can book to travel within the EU but travel before July 19 is a non-runner. People aren’t going to come roaring out of the traps; it’ll be far easier for vaccinated adults to travel than families.”

He adds that Ireland remains something of an outlier on international travel. “The Spanish and the Portuguese don’t care about Micheál Martin’s statement. They’re open for business now.”

Should you stay or should you go?

Spain waived all of its entry requirements for UK travellers on May 24, says Mr Hackett. This means they can fly from, say, Belfast on a UK airline without a PCR test as long as they have spent the previous 14 days in the UK. “They’re far more interested in the 60 million Brits than four million Paddys, so it is happening, but mainly people with homes over there are going.”

It’s not clear how or if Spanish authorities check anyone from the ROI travelling, but many in the North travel on Irish passports. At present two weeks’ quarantine still applies to UK residents on return which is curtailing traffic, but this will change once Spain moves from ‘amber’ to ‘green’.

For now, it remains illegal to take a non-essential trip from an Irish airport with a €2,000 fine in place at ports and airports.

Prices

Demand will rocket once the Digital Cert emerges. As a result, prices could rise. Mr Hackett says while airlines need to recoup money after a disastrous year, he doesn’t seen foreign hotel costs rising too much. “We’re not seeing it, but it’ll be the early bird who gets the worm after next week.”

Insurance

Holiday insurance may not cover you if you fly against Department of Foreign Affairs advisories. If you are planning a trip within the EU, the E111 form guarantees you A&E care in public hospitals. Repatriation, or lost bags is another matter.

Staycations

For many families, holidaying at home will be on the cards again. While strong bookings are reported for popular seaside resorts, bear in mind some people may now cancel given the foreign options. There is value to be had inland, maybe taking advantage of the canals and waterways, and the biking greenways that were constructed over the last few years. Always check bookings are refundable.

Shortcuts – Airline rules

Aer Lingus

You can change your flight for free on any route as often as you need up to two hours before departure until 31 December 2021. If the new flight is more expensive, the fare difference will apply.

On Plus, Smart, Advantage or Flex fares, you can apply for a cash refund or voucher instead if requested up to 14 days before your scheduled departure date. If you have purchased a Saver (cheaper) fare, you are not eligible for a voucher.

Ryanair

For bookings made before 30 June 2021 for travel before 31 October 2021, you can make a flight change without a fee as long as it’s made at least seven days prior to the original scheduled date. If the new fare is more expensive, you’ll be charged the difference, and while the same seats will be assigned on the new flight, if they are not available and you choose more expensive ones from the available seating, you’ll be charged the difference.

Ryanair has a good guide to different countries’ entry requirements on its

website.

Returning Home

Check with the Department of Foreign Affairs (www.dfa.ie), as advice on different countries is subject to change. Don’t assume return from a country currently free from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine will remain so. Currently, 50 countries require it. A negative PCR test is required within 72 hours of returning to Ireland from anywhere.