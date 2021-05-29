| 10.4°C Dublin

Your summer break in the sun is now back on

Foreign trips are back on the cards, but don’t rush out to buy sun cream just yet

Sinead Ryan Twitter

If, like me, you’ve got your jab, your thoughts may be turning to rescuing a foreign holiday before it’s too late. While we’re still a bit in the dark about the precise details on flying to sunnier climes, this week I’m looking at the best advice and tips on what you can and should do.

European Covid Certificate

The EU has reached a provisional agreement allowing unrestricted non-essential travel between member states. It’s not fixed in law yet. It’s expected to be ratified at the June plenary session (7-10) of the Commission, but not take effect until 19 July in Ireland.

