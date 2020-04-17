Your Questions: Will deal on my debts hit my credit rating after loss of my job?

Question: I am one of the many people who have recently lost their jobs in the hospitality sector. I have a mortgage with one of the banks and a personal loan with my credit union. I am a good chef, so I have no doubt that I will get work again once the economy restarts. But I'm worried that any deal I make with the bank or credit union will affect my long-term credit rating, which might prevent me from trading up as the kids get older. I have got confirmation from the bank that the three-month moratorium won't hit my credit rating, but the credit union says it is still awaiting confirmation from the Central Bank on the issue.

Answer: The good news is that the Central Bank, which is responsible for monitoring the Central Credit Register, where everyone's credit history is kept, has now confirmed that if you form an agreement with your credit union that involves no payments, or reduced payments during the defined suspension period, the credit union will have no obligation to report these changes to the register.

Therefore, it will not affect your credit rating, according to Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Credit Union Development Association.

The Central Bank has also confirmed that all borrowers and all short-term forbearance arrangements on unsecured loans, which include personal, car and home improvement loans, etc, will be treated the same.

Arrangements such as reduced payments, or a payment moratorium, won't impact upon people's credit record, Mr Johnson says.

This announcement has allowed credit unions to continue working to support affected members like yourself, who find themselves under unforeseen financial strain, on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that each person is able to avail of a restructure agreement that best suits their situation, he added.

Question: I have worked in the hospitality sector for the same employer for the last nine years and have just been laid off because of Covid-19. I am so worried about the health of my family in the short term and our long-term financial security. My colleagues and I all pay 5pc of our monthly salary into the company pension scheme, and our employer pays the same. We all hope to go back to work in a few weeks' time and I am wondering what happens with the pension as I don't want to lose what I have paid in.

Answer: Whatever decisions you make now, the money you have paid in, the money your employer has paid, plus any growth, is yours.

Additionally, your rights to that fund are secured by law regardless of how long you are not working and regardless of whether you go back working with that employer or move somewhere else, according to CEO of the Irish Association of Pension Funds Jerry Moriarty.

He suggests that you speak with the trustees of the pension scheme to see what options are there while you are not working.

Even if your contributions cease while you are not working, it is important that they restart as soon as you return to work, Mr Moriarty added. Pension saving is all about habit. People that break the savings habit often do so for many years and live to regret it when they reach retirement.

Read More

Question: I am looking at insurance quotes for a van. Is there a difference between an insurer, an insurance agent and an insurance broker?

Answer: It is really important to know the difference between these three entities, according to the managing director of InsureMyVan.ie, Jonathan Hehir.

An insurer is the body that actually underwrites your insurance policy. This means that this company takes the risk and if you need to claim, then they are the ones that pay out.

Agents and brokers both act as intermediaries between you and the insurer. The major difference between these two lies in how many insurers they work with.

An insurance agent works for a particular company and is loyal to that company. They can and will only consult, and give advice and quotes, based on that company's suite of products.

They do have a legal duty to advise you as best they can on the best price and value to suit your needs, Mr Hehir says.

An insurance broker is independent and not tied to any one company. They have a distributor relationship with many different insurers, which enables them to access a variety of products and prices. Their obligation is solely to the client.

If you agree a deal with your credit union on payments during the defined suspension period, it will not have to report these changes to the Central Credit Register.

Pension saving is all about habit. People that break the savings habit often do so for many years and live to regret it when they reach retirement.

Irish Independent