Your Questions: Is a health cash plan worth the money, or am I over-insured?
Independent.ie
Question: I have a mid-level health insurance plan that covers hospital treatment only. However, I have been paying into a cash plan with HSF for many years as well. Is it a good idea having both, or am I over-insured?
Question: I have a mid-level health insurance plan that covers hospital treatment only. However, I have been paying into a cash plan with HSF for many years as well. Is it a good idea having both, or am I over-insured?
Question: Both are very different plans and normally one complements the other.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.