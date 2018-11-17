Business Personal Finance

Saturday 17 November 2018

Your Questions: Is a health cash plan worth the money, or am I over-insured?

 

Stock photo
Stock photo
Charlie Weston

Charlie Weston

Question: I have a mid-level health insurance plan that covers hospital treatment only. However, I have been paying into a cash plan with HSF for many years as well. Is it a good idea having both, or am I over-insured?

Question: Both are very different plans and normally one complements the other.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of Business.

Also in Business