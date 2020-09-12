Your Questions: I had Covid-19, so will I have to pay tax on the illness benefit payment?

'The Department of Social Protection informs Revenue of the amount of benefit you are receiving and Revenue in turn adjusts your tax credits, or cut-off point, to take account of the amount paid.' (stock photo)

Q: I have been out of work on illness benefit due to Covid-19 for the last four weeks and am due to go back next week. I have been on the increased rate of €350 per week for the duration and have not been paid by my employer while I have been out sick. Is it true that I'll have to pay tax on this payment?

A: The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection illness benefit is subject to income tax. However, the rate at which you pay depends on the tax band you are on, according to the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com, Marian Ryan. If you pay at the higher rate, the income tax rate could be up to 40pc. Illness benefit is available to support those who cannot work in the short term due to illness, and the payment is not linked to an employer's policy on sick leave.

Tax is not paid directly on the payment, Ms Ryan said. It is done through a reduction in your tax credits and rate band. The Department of Social Protection informs Revenue of the amount of benefit you are receiving and Revenue in turn adjusts your tax credits, or cut-off point, to take account of the amount paid.

There is no USC or PRSI due on this payment and whether you are employed or unemployed, Revenue will take account of the amount of illness benefit paid to you when they adjust your tax credits or review the tax affairs of your spouse or civil partner. Adjustments to the system were made to take account of Covid-19, Ms Ryan added. Where workers have been told to self-isolate by a GP or they have been diagnosed with Covid-19, they can apply for the increased rate of €350 per week.

Q: I have been working for the same company for the last 17 years and I worked in another company for nine years before that. Both had defined contribution occupational pension schemes and my pension fund is now worth quite a bit. I had a health scare recently and it has left me wondering what will happen to this pension if I were to pass away before retirement. I have a wife and three teenage children.

A: The answer depends on the rules of the pension schemes and also whether they are Defined Benefit (DB) or Defined Contribution (DC) schemes, according to the head of business development and marketing at Independent Trustee Company Glenn Gaughran. DB schemes pay out benefits based on your salary while the value of the death benefit under a defined contribution scheme depends on the contributions made by you or on your behalf.

Revenue rules allow for a tax-free lump sum of up to four times your salary, plus personal contributions, to be paid tax free. In a DC scheme, the remainder of the fund will be paid out as an annuity for life. The downside of this is that annuity rates currently are very low - which affects the pension payments negatively, Mr Gaughran said.

However, there are options around this which could allow your estate to retain the full value of your fund. For example, it may be possible to transfer some of your benefits to a PRSA (personal retirement savings account). From a PRSA, the entire value is paid out to your estate where they can be distributed by the executor.

Q: I turn 55 this December and I have only just begun to think about retirement. I have always been self-employed. I don't have much in my pension and I don't want to have to work well into my 70s if I can avoid it. Is there a set standard for how much of my income I should be contributing at this stage of my life?

A: You should speak to a financial adviser, according to the head of business development and marketing at the Independent Trustee Company, Glenn Gaughran. With pensions there are no hard-and-fast rules around contribution rates, he said. It really depends on people's affordability. With just 10 years to go before retirement, you might consider putting aside as much as you can afford.

What will definitely be a consideration is age-related earnings percentage limits when it comes to tax relief, Mr Gaughran said. What this means is that at your current age, you are entitled to put aside up to 30pc of your earnings, to a limit of €155,000, and get full tax relief at your marginal rate on these.

However, come December, once you turn 55 this increases to 35pc, and to 40pc at age 60. There's still time and the tax relief on pensions is better than any financial relief you will achieve through any other vehicle, Mr Gaughran added.

