Your Questions Answered – ‘How do I choose between taking an annuity or an ARF when I retire?’

Q I’m 64 and I’m about to retire soon. I’m on a defined contribution pension scheme with my company, and my employer’s pension provider is asking me to choose between buying an annuity and an approved retirement fund. I find the subject too complex and I’m afraid if I make the wrong choice that it will affect my financial wellbeing in retirement. How do I choose?

Jim, Co Wexford

A How you draw down your pension is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make – and one with which many employees get far too little assistance.

On the one hand, an annuity is simple. In exchange for your retirement fund, a life assurance provider will provide you with an income for the rest of your life and you will know how much you’ll receive each month.

An annuity can be customised to a certain extent: for example, you can set it to grow with inflation, or to pay a pension to your surviving spouse. What’s more, annuity rates have risen by around 40pc over the last year, in line with rising interest rates, and a 66-year-old retiring today can receive around €5,300 per year for every €100,000 in their pot. So even if you’d dismissed the idea previously, it could be worth revisiting an annuity now.

However, annuities have some major drawbacks when compared with an approved retirement fund (ARF). Here are three reasons an ARF may be preferable:

1 By keeping your pension pot in an ARF after you retire, you can benefit from potential continued tax-free increases in its value, whereas the value of an annuity, once purchased, is final. In retirement, your investment timescale is often longer than you think – maybe 30 years, or more. You can take advantage of that by investing your ARF in a wide range of assets with the aim of growing your pension pot over the medium term, even as you start to draw it down.

2 An ARF enables you to keep control over your pension – you decide where it’s invested, how much to draw down, and when. It’s worth remembering that if you purchase an ARF now, you have the option to convert it into an annuity later. This hybrid approach works for many people early in retirement.

You might be happy to manage your ARF now with a view to preserving its value. In 15 years, that might seem less attractive. At that point, it might make more sense to hand over your fund in return for a guaranteed income for the rest of your life. And because you’ll be older, you’ll receive a better annuity rate and create certainty around your income from that point on.

3 Unlike an annuity, the value of an ARF does not extinguish upon death; the remaining funds become part of your estate. That means you can leave them to your spouse or partner, or other beneficiaries.

Deciding how you take up your retirement benefits is a combination of head and heart. You’ll need to weigh up the advantages of certainty and simplicity against the potential to preserve and increase wealth. Your health, your wider financial position, and what – if anything – you want to leave, will also play a part in your decision.

‘Is there any point in accepting death-in-service cover from my new employer if I don’t have a family to benefit from it?

Q My new employer is offering me death-in-service benefits as part of an overall package. I’m 50 years old, have no siblings and no dependents, so is there any advantage in availing of this part of the package?

Susan, Limerick City

A You can insure just about anything – your dog, your teeth, or any belongings. But as with all insurance, you’re right to stop and consider what risk you are protecting against. Death-in-service cover, a type of life assurance, typically provides a lump sum to your estate if you die before you retire. If, as you say, you have no financial dependents, then it seems likely this is not vital for you.

Having said that, death-in-service cover is normally a benefit provided to all staff of certain seniority. By providing group cover, your employer can reduce the cost because it spreads the risk, so this benefit is often offered on a take-it-or-leave-it basis. So, unless you have the option to pick an alternative benefit, such as an increased pension contribution, there’s no upside to refusing.

Stand back a little and consider the overall plan for the inheritance of your assets (and settlement of your debts) after your death. Life assurance forms part of that plan. If you have no direct family, writing a will is vital so you can specify where these assets will go. Your life assurance could benefit friends, a favourite charity or sports club, or even your dog.

If you conclude death-in-service is unnecessary, continue the analysis. Think carefully about what other insurance you might require. If you don’t have any close family, consider what would happen if you became unable to work, for example. How would you replace your income, pay for care, or fund your future pension? You may conclude that insurance to protect your income in case you became ill is more important than a lump sum on death.