Your personal finance questions – Will I have to pay tax on an inheritance if I buy out my siblings?

Q I will inherit, along with my two brothers, my widowed father’s residence. It is currently worth in the order of €430,000. He also has savings in the region of €430,000. His will states he wants all his possessions to be divided equally between the three of us. I intend to buy out my other two brothers’ share in the house, at its market value, and let them split his savings 50/50 between them. They are agreeable to this. However, my only concern is since I am doing this will it bring my total value of my inheritance over the inheritance tax-free threshold of €335,000, since in effect I will be inheriting the total value of the house which is €430,000.