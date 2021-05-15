| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Your personal finance questions – Why am I paying the same as my husband for motor insurance?

Stock picture Expand

Close

Stock picture

Stock picture

Stock picture

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Q. I read in the Irish Independent that women get far less penalty points and are regarded as safer drivers. When my car insurance renewal arrived in the post, I assumed it would be lower than my husband’s as we have similar cars, no accidents and while I have no points, he has two. It was almost identical. What should I do?

Most Watched

Privacy