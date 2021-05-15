Your personal finance questions – Why am I paying the same as my husband for motor insurance?

Q. I read in the Irish Independent that women get far less penalty points and are regarded as safer drivers. When my car insurance renewal arrived in the post, I assumed it would be lower than my husband’s as we have similar cars, no accidents and while I have no points, he has two. It was almost identical. What should I do?

A. Over the last 10 years, female motorists in Ireland have received half as many penalty points as their male counterparts, which indicates that women are the safer of the sexes when it comes to driving, according to Deirdre McCarthy of MissQuote.ie. The lower points show that women are generally more cautious and compliant on our roads, as driver behaviour appears to be the biggest factor in avoiding penalty points, she says. The most recent road casualty and collision figures from the Road Safety Authority indicate that over three times more male road users died on our roads in 2018 than women, and that 1,231 more male road users than women suffered non-fatal casualties. The law states that insurances companies cannot differentiate between men and women when it comes to premiums. You have some of the characteristics of a safe driver – zero or just a couple of penalty points and have no recent claims. The key to getting a lower premium is shopping around or getting a broker, particularly one that specialises in getting lower premiums for women, to do it for you, the MissQuote.ie executive said.

Q. I am aged 51 and have only started to look at my pensions. I want to work out whether or not I should save more into my pension plan with my existing employer, which I joined last year. I have an old pension, it’s a DC with my previous employer, which I paid into for 19 years but I have no idea how much is in it. What I want to try to work out is how much should I have saved for my retirement.

A. The fact there is a pension with your previous employer and you don’t know how much is in it is a concern, said Frank Conway, founder of financial wellbeing provider MoneyWhizz and a qualified financial adviser. You should be receiving annual statements. You need to get an updated valuation of how much that pension is worth as it should have reached a significant amount after 19 years’ worth of contributions, he says. It will also be the key to your future financial security. How much you will need in retirement will depend on the standard of living you will expect when retirement comes. Take the cost of your lifestyle today and project it forward factoring for a rate of inflation of 2.5pc. In other words, if you need €30,000 a year to live today, in 20 years’ time, if inflation averages at 2.5pc, then you would need just under €50,000 to afford the same standard of living, Mr Conway says. The State pension will fill some of the gap. In today’s money, it is worth just under €13,000 per year. This leaves a shortfall of about €17,000. A rough rule of thumb recommends you have about five times your current salary saved for retirement by the time you reach your 50s. As you age, you can put more of your earnings into a pension if there is a shortfall.

Q. I recently went through a serious illness, made a full recovery and subsequently claimed under my serious illness plan. The consultant says I’m completely “fixed”, but I wondering if claiming under the serious illness excluded me from applying for serious illness or life insurance cover in the future?

A. When it comes to assessing applicants for life or specified serious illness cover, underwriters consider the information you give in the application form coupled with the medical evidence they request, and attempt to determine the likely risk of you dying or suffering from one of the specified illnesses during the period of the policy, according to Richard Jones, Aviva Life and Pensions. You won’t automatically be excluded because you claimed before, but what you went through will from part of your medical history, he said. While underwriters have several options including rating applicants, deferring them for a period of time or declining to offer cover at all, you could in theory be offered normal rates if you are “fixed” as your consultant indicated and therefore not deemed to be a higher than normal risk.