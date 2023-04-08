Your personal finance questions – Should I pay a lump sum off my ever-rising tracker mortgage?

Plus, what is a Personal Retirement Bond, and will my travel insurance policy cover damaged golf clubs?

Q I have a tracker mortgage with Bank of Ireland – 12 years remaining – with the rate steadily increasing. It is set at the European Central Bank (ECB) base rate plus 0.95 percentage points. I have a deposit account with BOI, paying 0.55pc AER. The amount on deposit is €25,000. I do not have an immediate need for this money. Would it be a good idea to use this to reduce my mortgage? My aim would be to reduce the number of years left on the mortgage. ECB rate rises are not being matched by increases in deposit rates. Would making a lump sum repayment affect the terms of my tracker mortgage?