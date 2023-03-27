Your personal finance questions: Is there a more affordable alternative for my health insurance?

Charlie Weston answers a question from a reader.

Q We are aged 78 and 76 respectively and currently have the Vhi Healthplus Excess plan costing €2,137.94 each or €4,275.88 in total. I am wondering if there is a more affordable alternative?

The policy includes things like day-to-day expenses and maternity benefit which are likely not required at our stage in life.

This is the old Plan B Excess scheme which has become quite expensive relative to other options available in the market, according to Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

If you are happy to take on a higher excess of €125 per private hospital claim, you could consider the Vhi Health Access scheme which would reduce the costs to €1,967 each, Mr Goode said. You could also consider some of the lower cost corporate schemes from Vhi such as PMI 3613 but these include 20pc shortfalls on a range of orthopaedic and ophthalmic procedures in private hospitals which may not suit your requirements.

Another option worth considering is the Laya Simply Connect Plus corporate scheme costing €1,621 each after April 1 for similar hospital cover. Until April 1 this plan costs €1,471. With this scheme, you will retain cover for orthopaedic and ophthalmic procedures and this plan includes enhanced high-tech cardiac cover and also good refunds on outpatient expenses.

All members should disregard any benefits included on their plan which are not relevant to them as they must be included under legislation, Mr Goode said.