| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Your personal finance questions – Is it a good idea to transfer money in my pension into a Personal Retirement Bond?

Plus, should you pay a lump sum off my ever-rising tracker mortgage, and will travel insurance policy cover damaged golf clubs?

Pensions Expand

Close

Pensions

Pensions

Pensions

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Q My employer is winding up its defined benefit (DB) pension scheme. One of the options open to me is to transfer the money in my pension into a Personal Retirement Bond (PRB). What exactly is a PRB and is it a good idea?

A When a pension scheme is being wound up, the trustees usually put a default arrangement in place to accept members’ funds, said Mark Reilly, pension proposition lead at Royal London Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy